trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Sofia Kenin on comeback trail at Wimbledon trying ‘to prove some people wrong’

by KEN MAGUIRE, Associated Press - 07/06/23 2:27 PM ET
by KEN MAGUIRE, Associated Press - 07/06/23 2:27 PM ET
Sofia Kenin of the US returns to China's Wang Xinyu in a women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Sofia Kenin of the US returns to China’s Wang Xinyu in a women’s singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Sofia Kenin reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time on Thursday. Or as the 2020 Australian Open champion put it: “Just trying to prove some people wrong.”

Kenin beat Wang Xinyu of China 6-4, 6-3 to back up her victory over seventh-seeded Coco Gauff that ended a streak of three straight first-round exits at Grand Slam tournaments.

The 24-year-old American came into Wimbledon ranked 128th and had to go through qualifying to reach the main draw — and she’s fine with that.

“If I know every time I’m going to get to the third round at a Slam, I’ll play qualies,” said Kenin, who was ranked No. 4 after her title at Melbourne Park. “Yeah, definitely I feel like that for sure helped me. Grass wasn’t always my favorite surface, and I felt like I had some really good solid wins in qualies even though they were against tough opponents.

“Looks obviously easy, but it was tough and I feel like those matches definitely gave me confidence.”

Kenin’s win on Court 4 wasn’t a work of art — she hit 11 winners to 17 unforced errors — but she jumped on Wang’s second serve and broke her four times.

The Russian-born Kenin next faces Elina Svitolina, a Ukrainian who is making a comeback of her own. Svitolina is back on tour after the birth of her first child in October. She beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the first round.

Kenin, who has dealt with a foot and ankle injuries, said she’ll prepare for “a long, tough match” because Svitolina “gets a lot of balls back, from what I remember.”

Svitolina followed up her win over Williams by eliminating 28th-seeded Elise Mertens 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

The Ukrainian, who is ranked 76th, remembers Kenin as aggressive baseliner.

“She loves to strike the ball, dictate on the baseline. I’ll have to react quick. I’ll have to move my legs really, really well and expect a quick ball,” Svitolina said.

Regarding proving people wrong, Kenin didn’t point to anyone specific.

“It’s just like I didn’t have maybe the best results, but I felt like this year, you know, I started off pretty good overall and I just had to find my way,” she said. “I have been fighting it. Yeah, just hope that I can keep it going.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  2. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  3. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  4. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  5. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  6. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  7. Economy adds 209K jobs in June, unemployment at 3.6 percent
  8. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  9. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  10. Christie says Trump kept classified docs because ‘he wants to pretend he’s ...
  11. Biden feels heat over student loan backup plan
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report — Greene out as Freedom Caucus regroups
  13. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  14. Honda recalling 124K cars over possible brake failure
  15. Judge rejects DOJ request to bar Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  16. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  17. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  18. Senate Judiciary chairman blasts John Roberts for inaction on Supreme Court ...
Load more