AP Sports

AP source: D-backs designate Bumgarner for assignment

by DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press - 04/20/23 1:58 PM ET
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, center, stands on the mound with third baseman Evan Longoria, left, and catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated left-hander Madison Bumgarner for assignment following his latest shaky start, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The move takes Bumgarner off the team’s 40-man roster and leaves Arizona seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or else place him on outright waivers. The Diamondbacks made the move Thursday, a day after Bumgarner allowed seven runs in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the cut has not been announced.

The four-time All Star hasn’t lived up to expectations in the desert since signing a five-year, $85 million deal in 2020. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he has gone 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts and is having his worst season with Arizona.

The 33-year-old has allowed at least five runs in three of his four starts and dropped to 1-3 with a 10.26 ERA after his latest blowup in St. Louis.

“I wish I had some kind of answers,” Bumgarner said after Wednesday’s game. “Not that I’m not going look for them — I’m going to look for them. But right now, I don’t have any for you guys. I wish I did. But I don’t.”

Bumgarner is owed roughly $34.4 million on the remainder of his contract, including $20.4 million this season. If he clears waivers, he would be clear to sign with any team for a prorated share of the league minimum of $720,000.

Bumgarner had been one of baseball’s best pitchers during 11 seasons with the Giants, helping them win three World Series titles. He was a workhorse for San Francisco during that time, going over 200 innings seven times in addition to 16 postseason appearances, including a memorable five-inning save in Game 7 of the ’14 Series.

AP Sports Writer John Marshall contributed to this story.

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

