trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

AP source: Doncic MRI shows no significant issues with thigh

by STEPHEN HAWKINS, Associated Press - 03/09/23 5:58 PM ET
by STEPHEN HAWKINS, Associated Press - 03/09/23 5:58 PM ET

Luka Doncic had an MRI that showed no significant issues with his bothersome left thigh, easing some concerns for the Dallas Mavericks that the All-Star might miss major time as they push for a playoff spot, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

That person spoke of condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because there was no announcement from the team about Doncic’s status. He is averaging 33 points a game, and made an early exit a day earlier. ESPN first reported the MRI result.

Doncic said after leaving in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s 113-106 loss at New Orleans that he could barely run and was in too much pain to be effective. He has said that he first noticed the thigh issue when he woke up after a game about three weeks ago.

“I didn’t get hit. So, it’s kind of weird for me,” Doncic said Wednesday night. “I really don’t know what it is.”

He said that if the MRI came back clear he hoped ice and physical therapy would help him return quickly. Doncic said the injury affects his ability to run somewhat, but mostly bothers him on jump shots.

Dallas (34-33) was narrowly in the Western Conference playoff picture with 15 games remaining. The Mavericks next play on Saturday night at Memphis.

Going into Thursday, the Mavericks were in eighth place in the Western Conference. They were only a half-game out of sixth place to avoid the play-in tournament, and only 2 1/2 games above 11th place that would leave them out completely.

Doncic has been trying to play through the injury and had been productive recently. He scored 42 in a victory over Philadelphia, 34 in a loss to Phoenix and 29 in a win over Utah on Tuesday night.

But against the Pelicans, he was 4 of 14 with 15 points when he left after missing a step-back jumper.

“We all can see he’s not moving well. So, shooting, defense, it’s affecting everything,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said after the game. “He’s trying to fight through it and help his teammates.”

In his last home game Sunday, when Doncic missed a late floater that would have tied the Suns, he had left the court in the second quarter for treatment on a his left thigh. He said then that it was the worst the injury had felt, but three days later he couldn’t finish a game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Prosecutors signal Trump may face criminal charges in hush money probe: report
  2. Daylight saving time: Here’s where mornings will be darkest after the ...
  3. House GOP launches probe into Jan. 6 panel
  4. ‘Weaponization’ subcommittee members spar over ‘Twitter Files’
  5. Santos accused of orchestrating credit card skimming operation
  6. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  7. House Republicans pass bill to ban federal officials from pressuring tech ...
  8. House Republicans refuse to join Democrats in denouncing white supremacy
  9. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  10. Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, ...
  11. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  12. Netanyahu’s judicial reforms have US lawmakers worried about Israeli democracy
  13. House votes to overturn Biden administration water regulation
  14. McConnell suffered concussion, will remain hospitalized for a few days 
  15. Five takeaways from Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget 
  16. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  17. Florida voters back DeSantis, Trump over Biden, but oppose GOP bills on ...
  18. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
Load more

Video

See all Video