trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

AP source: Rockets hire ex-Celtics coach Udoka as new coach

by KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press - 04/24/23 6:59 PM ET
by KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press - 04/24/23 6:59 PM ET
FILE - Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reacts during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series May 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, April 24, 2023. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
FILE – Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reacts during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series May 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, April 24, 2023. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Ime Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move.

He replaces Stephen Silas, who was fired after three seasons.

The Rockets had the worst record in the previous two seasons and finished tied with the Spurs for the second-worst record this season, earning another lottery pick in this year’s draft.

The 45-year-old Udoka led the Celtics to a 51-31 record in his one season in Boston. The Celtics finished the regular season on a 26-6 run and beat Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Miami in the playoffs before falling to Golden State in six games in the NBA Finals.

Udoka wasn’t drafted and played professionally in Europe ahead of a seven-year NBA career that included short stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Knicks and Trail Blazers before he spent three of his last four years with the Spurs.

He then joined coach Gregg Popovich’s staff as an assistant, working with San Antonio from 2012-19. Udoka then spent one season each as an assistant with the 76ers and Nets before being hired to replace Brad Stevens in Boston.

Udoka was a candidate to replace Nick Nurse in Toronto before being hired by the Rockets over candidates that included Nurse, Sam Cassell and Frank Vogel.

Udoka takes over a team that made the playoffs in eight straight seasons before the trade of James Harden in January 2021 led to a complete rebuild. General manager Rafael Stone said this month that he plans to pursue some veteran free agents this offseason to add to Houston’s young talent as the Rockets try to turn things around.

The Rockets hope to build their team around Jalen Green, the third pick in the 2021 draft and Jabari Smith, taken second in 2022. And they’ll get to add another top player this year as one of three teams with the best odds to win the draft lottery and get the No. 1 pick at 14%.

Terms of Udoka’s deal were not immediately available.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  3. Gorsuch sold Colorado property to major law firm head after confirmation: report
  4. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  5. Senate GOP bemoans McCarthy plan to punt debt ceiling to election year
  6. DeSantis vs. Disney feud divides GOP over attacks on ‘woke’ companies
  7. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  8. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  9. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  10. Haley calls for national ‘consensus’ on abortion
  11. Trump questions why he should participate in GOP primary debates
  12. Manchin threatens to support repeal of Biden’s landmark climate bill 
  13. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  14. Tucker Carlson’s Fox News ouster dismays GOP
  15. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  16. Home prices rise for the first time in months as spring fever hits housing ...
  17. Jordan subpoenas FBI human resources official
  18. Data guru Nate Silver to leave ABC
Load more

Video

See all Video