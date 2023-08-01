trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie’s daughter is among 4 killed in Wisconsin aircraft crashes

by HARM VENHUIZEN, Associated Press - 08/01/23 12:08 PM ET
by HARM VENHUIZEN, Associated Press - 08/01/23 12:08 PM ET
FILE - The control tower sits above the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wis. The daughter of a Super Bowl-winning former NFL player and her co-pilot are among the four people who died last weekend in two separate crashes at the annual Airventure convention which takes place annually at the Wittman Regional Airport. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger, File)
FILE – The control tower sits above the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wis. The daughter of a Super Bowl-winning former NFL player and her co-pilot are among the four people who died last weekend in two separate crashes at the annual Airventure convention which takes place annually at the Wittman Regional Airport. (AP Photo/Carrie…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Devyn Reiley, the daughter of two-time Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie, was one of four people who died in two separate crashes at a Wisconsin aircraft convention over the weekend, event organizers say.

Reiley, 30, was a co-founder of the Texas Warbird Museum and was flying in a World War II-era T-6 Texan, which went down in Lake Winnebago on Saturday morning. The crash also killed Zach Colliemoreno, 20, organizers said Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard reported Saturday evening that divers had recovered two bodies from the crash.

She was taking part in the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Airventure show in Oshkosh, which is one of the largest gatherings of aircraft builders and aviation enthusiasts worldwide. The convention brings more than 10,000 aircraft and 600,000 people to Wittman Regional Airport, making the airport’s control tower the busiest in the world for a week each summer.

Later Saturday, a helicopter and a gyrocopter collided in midair, killing pilot Mark Peterson, 69, and passenger Thomas Volz, 72. Two other people involved in that collision were injured and transported to nearby hospitals.

Collie, an offensive lineman, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 1985, winning the Super Bowl with the team in 1989 and 1990.

___

Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Harm on Twitter.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida's Black history curriculum
  2. Comer jokes special counsel ‘plagiarized’ notes on Biden but put in ...
  3. Five takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 ...
  4. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  5. What to know about the six co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  6. DeSantis attacks DC jurors after Trump indictment 
  7. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  8. Ramaswamy sues DOJ, files fresh records request for Trump indictment details
  9. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  10. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  11. DeSantis-appointed board eliminating minority-based hiring, contracting at ...
  12. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  13. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  14. High school boys are trending conservative
  15. Virginia makes exit from regional emissions program official, drawing appeal
  16. Pence condemns Trump on Jan. 6 indictment: ‘country is more important’
  17. Who is Tanya Chutkan, the judge assigned in Trump’s 2020 election case?
  18. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
Load more