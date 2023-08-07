trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing rape charge in Kentucky

by KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press - 08/07/23 7:24 PM ET
by KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press - 08/07/23 7:24 PM ET

HOUSTON (AP) — Javier Loya, a minority owner of the Houston Texans, is facing a rape charge in Kentucky, according to court records.

Loya has been charged with one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse in Jefferson County, Kentucky.

The 53-year-old Loya was indicted and pled not guilty in May. He posted a $50,000 bond.

“We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners,” the Texans said in a statement. “We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while those charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or league activities.”

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Loya’s stake in the team is less than 1%. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because ownership stakes aren’t publicly disclosed.

“The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees.”

Loya is the co-founder and chairman of Houston company OTC Global Holdings. He has had a stake in the Texans since their inception in 2002.

The case is set for a pretrial conference Aug. 22.

Pro Football Talk was first to report that Loya was facing charges.

___

AP NFL Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
  2. Trump ratchets up attacks on Pence after Jan. 6 indictment
  3. Georgia set to take over the Trump indictment spotlight 
  4. Trump lawyer says Jack Smith showing ‘discomfort’ with protective order ...
  5. EPA is ignoring the glaring problem with dirty electric vehicles
  6. America’s white majority is aging out
  7. Judge Cannon questions use of out-of-state grand jury in Mar-a-Lago ...
  8. Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a ‘useless’ holiday
  9. Trump directs rage at DC judge handling his Jan. 6 case
  10. Home prices hit record highs in nearly two-thirds of major markets
  11. Fox News’s Watters on possible Trump protective order: ‘He’ll violate it ...
  12. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  13. Trump seeks latitude in sharing evidence in Jan. 6 case with ...
  14. House Democrat says McCarthy only siding with Trump ‘just to hold his caucus ...
  15. Zoom tells employees to return to the office
  16. Press: The Biden ‘crime family’ that isn’t  
  17. Farmers are under threat, but not from foreign land-buyers
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Lawyers say DOJ wants to ‘censor’ Trump
Load more