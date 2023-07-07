trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Texas Rangers have 5 All-Star starters after García added along with Baltimore’s Hays

by AP - 07/07/23 6:55 PM ET
by AP - 07/07/23 6:55 PM ET
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Carlos Estevez celebrates after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo to end the baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 5-2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Carlos Estevez celebrates after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo to end the baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 5-2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas will become the first team in 47 years to have five position players start in the All-Star Game after the Rangers’ Adolis García and the Baltimore Orioles Austin Hays were picked Friday to join the American League lineup as injury replacements.

The pair take over from the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout.

García joins Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung in the AL lineup for Tuesday’s game at Seattle. The non-Rangers are Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Díaz and outfielder Randy Arozarena, Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Hays.

The only other teams with five position players to start the All-Star Game were the 1939 Yankees and the 1956, 1957 and 1976 Reds.

Hays was out of the Orioles’ starting lineup for the fifth straight game Friday because of a bruised left hip.

Judge hasn’t played since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3 while crashing into a fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. Trout broke his left wrist fouling off a pitch on Monday and had surgery Wednesday.

In addition, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson won’t play because of a bruised left heel that has kept him out of the starting lineup since Tuesday. Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase will skip the game because of the imminent birth of a child.

They were replaced on the roster Friday by Arizona infielder Geraldo Perdomo and Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estévez, both first-time All-Stars.

Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker were added to the AL roster on Tuesday and Pittsburgh closer David Bednar was picked for the National League team.

Houston outfielder Yordan Alvarez, Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan, Judge, Trout and Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw were dropped because of injuries.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  2. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  3. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  4. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  5. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  6. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  7. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  8. Axelrod warns Cornel West bid could tip election to Trump
  9. Trump claims DeSantis is ‘desperately trying to get out’ of 2024 race
  10. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  11. Student debt: Democrats seek to galvanize young voters over Supreme Court ruling
  12. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  13. How John Roberts exhibited his power in the Supreme Court’s biggest decisions
  14. Newsom will no longer contest parole of Charles Manson ‘family’ member
  15. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  16. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  17. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  18. Appeals court allows Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for minors to take ...
Load more