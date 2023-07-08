trending:

Tigers have a combined no-hitter against Blue Jays through 8 innings

by DAVE HOGG, Associated Press - 07/08/23 4:37 PM ET
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning throws against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have a combined no-hitter through eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Starting pitcher Matt Manning went the first 6 2/3 innings. Manning walked three batters and struck out five. He was pulled after walking Cavan Biggio with two outs in the top of the seventh. He threw 91 pitches. Jason Foley came on in relief and got Whit Merrifield to fly out to end the top of the seventh. Foley then retired the Blue Jays in order in the top of the eighth.

The Tigers lead 2-0.

Manning was aided by two spectacular defensive plays — right fielder Kerry Carpenter’s sliding catch of Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s foul pop fly down the line in the fourth inning and shortstop Javier Báez’s running grab of Bo Bichette’s fly ball to left field.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

