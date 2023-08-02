trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Tigers reach deal with Dodgers, but Detroit LHP Eduardo Rodriguez exercises no-trade clause

by LARRY LAGE, Associated Press - 08/02/23 1:25 AM ET
by LARRY LAGE, Associated Press - 08/02/23 1:25 AM ET
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez used his no-trade clause to block a deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

“To have a chance to come to a team with guys that he’s familiar with, on a team that’s playing for a championship, it’s surprising,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Los Angeles and Detroit agreed to a trade, but the struggling Tigers were unable to move Rodriguez because of terms in his contract.

The 30-year-old left-hander can opt out of his $77 million, five-year deal to become a free agent after the World Series. Or he can choose to play out an agreement that would pay him $18 million in 2024, $16 million in 2025 and $15 million in 2026.

Rodriguez is 6-5 with a 2.95 ERA this season and 75-49 in his major league career.

“His performance is a fit for every team in baseball,” Tigers general manager Scott Harris said. “However, there were contractual headwinds that influenced his market.”

Rodriguez has bounced back this season after going 5-5 in just 17 starts last year, his first in Detroit after cashing in on his strong run with the Boston Red Sox.

“We’re excited to get Eduardo back,” Harris said. “He sent a very strong message that he likes it here.”

In June of last year, the Tigers placed Rodriguez on the restricted list after he informed them he would not rejoin the team due to personal matters. He returned later in the year and has been one of top pitchers for the rebuilding franchise this season.

“We thought we would be very desirable, but obviously for family reasons we never got a chance to talk to Eduardo, but we talked to his agent numerous times,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “Obviously, we would have loved for him to join what we have going here, but it’s hard for us to argue with family reasons.”

Detroit did get a significant deal done before the deadline, sending right-hander Michael Lorenzen to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league infielder Hao-Yu Lee on Tuesday.

The Tigers added Philadelphia’s No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The Phillies signed Lee out of Taiwan in 2021.

The 20-year-old second baseman has hit .283 with a .372 on-base percentage and 14 stolen bases in 64 games for High-A Jersey Shore this season.

“We like Lee’s bat a great deal,” said Phillies team president Dave Dombrowski, a former Tigers general manager. “Maybe he’ll go over to third base, but he can really hit. He’s a good, young player. It’s not something we wanted to do, but sometimes you have to give to get.”

Detroit did finalize one deal with the Dodgers, acquiring minor league infielder Eddys Leonard for cash. Leonard, who was hitting .254 in Double-A, was assigned to Triple-A Toledo.

___

AP Sports Writer Beth Harris contributed from Los Angeles.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ raises conflict of interest issues with Walt Nauta’s attorney in ...
  2. DC Metro Police say no active shooter at Senate buildings
  3. Biden-Tuberville feud deepens with Space Command decision
  4. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  5. 5 revelations from Trump’s Jan. 6 indictment
  6. ‘Barbie,’ and why conservatives keep losing the culture war
  7. What to know about the 6 co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  8. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  9. 4 things to know as full enforcement of incandescent bulb ban begins
  10. Pence on Jan. 6: ‘Crackpot lawyers’ told Trump ‘what his itching ears ...
  11. High school boys are trending conservative
  12. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  13. Yet another Hunter ‘bombshell’ is a dud
  14. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  15. Fox News execs met with Trump on indictment day, asking him to come to debate
  16. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  17. New liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to toss out ...
  18. Trump says he faces 561 years in prison in fundraising email
Load more