AP Sports

Titmus breaks women’s 400-freestyle world record at world championships in Japan

by AP - 07/23/23 8:12 AM ET
Ariame Titmus, of Australia, competes in the women's 400m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Titmus set a new world record winning gold. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ariame Titmus, of Australia, competes in the women’s 400m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Titmus set a new world record winning gold. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Ariarne Titmus has broken the world record in the women 400-meter freestyle in a star-studded race that featured three women who have held the mark.

Titmus swam the distance in 3 minutes, 55.38 seconds to top the record set four months ago by Summer McIntosh of Canada of 3:56.08.

The record fell on Sunday on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in southwestern Japan. Some billed it as the most compelling race of the entire championships.

American Katie Ledecky finished second in 3:58.73 with bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand in 3:59.59. Canadian McIntosh was fourth in 3:59.94.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

