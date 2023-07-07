trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Wembanyama set to make his summer league debut with Spurs on Day 1 in Las Vegas

by AP - 07/07/23 11:33 AM ET
by AP - 07/07/23 11:33 AM ET
Victor Wembanyama reacts as he walks across the stage after being selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Victor Wembanyama reacts as he walks across the stage after being selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the first time, it’s an NBA game day for Victor Wembanyama.

The San Antonio rookie is expected to be a Spurs lineup for the first time Friday night, when he makes his NBA Summer League debut against the Charlotte Hornets.

It’s a matchup of the top two picks in last month’s draft: Wembanyama went No. 1 overall to the Spurs, while Brandon Miller went No. 2 overall to the Hornets.

Summer league tickets are sold out for Friday, with all 17,500 claimed, the NBA said. The league was approaching sellouts for Saturday and Sunday as well; Wembanyama is expected to play for the Spurs on Sunday against Portland.

Wembanyama — the 7-foot-3 French teen whose debut has been hotly awaited — made headlines Thursday when Britney Spears filed a police report saying a saying a Spurs security struck her. Despite the incident, Wembanyama seemed excited when told that Friday night’s game was a sellout.

“I think I’m a good person and I think I can influence people in a good way,” Wembanyama said. “If I can give even 40 minutes of fun to 17,000 people, I’ll do it. As long as I can do good to people, I’ll do it.”

There are eight games on Friday’s schedule. Friday also marks the start of the inaugural NBA Con event — also happening in Las Vegas. A number of NBA players will be appearing there throughout the day, the first day of the three-day event.

On Saturday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will reveal the format for the inaugural in-season tournament that will conclude in December.

Games continue in Las Vegas through July 17. Summer League contests are slightly shorter than regular season games; quarters are 10 minutes each instead of the customary 12.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  3. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  4. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  5. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  6. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  7. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  8. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  9. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  10. Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
  11. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  12. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  13. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  14. Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine
  15. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  16. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  17. Biden feels heat over student loan backup plan
  18. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
Load more