trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

With Celtics in a 3-0 hole, Joe Mazzulla’s season is now at its low point

by TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press - 05/22/23 12:12 AM ET
by TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press - 05/22/23 12:12 AM ET
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) talks to head coach Joe Mazzulla during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) talks to head coach Joe Mazzulla during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Mazzulla’s roller-coaster season is at its lowest. And with the Boston Celtics now on the brink of elimination, the first-year coach is blaming himself.

The Celtics are in the sort of trouble that no team in NBA history has escaped, trailing Miami 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals after a 128-102 Heat romp on Sunday night that might not have been even as close as the score would make it appear.

“I think the most important thing is just sticking together, and then I have to be better,” said Mazzulla, the NBA’s youngest coach at 34. “I’ve got to put them in better positions. I’ve got to get them ready to play. I have to have the game plan ready for us to be physical and to execute, and it’s important that we stick together.”

It has been a disaster of a series for the Celtics. They’re letting the Heat shoot 52% from the field, 48% from 3-point range — compared to a 29% effort from deep by the Celtics — and the dam might have broken in Game 3. After Games 1 and 2 were decided late in Boston, with the Heat finding a way both times, this one was never in doubt.

“I just didn’t have them ready to play,” Mazzulla said.

That’s quite an indictment, especially after how the last eight months or so have gone for Mazzulla. He wasn’t supposed to coach the Celtics this season, getting the job on an interim basis out of necessity once Ime Udoka was suspended. The regular season was one success after another; the Celtics removed the interim tag just past the season’s midpoint, he coached in the All-Star Game and finished third in the Coach of the Year balloting.

But this series has made all those good moments seem long forgotten. He took criticism for not using a timeout in the third quarter of Game 1 when Miami scored 46 points to completely turn around that contest. He’s taken heat for not being fiery enough, as well, though players said the problems shouldn’t all be on the coach.

“I think it’s a collective effort,” Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said.

Celtics center Al Horford also had Mazzulla’s back, insisting there’s more than enough blame to go around right now.

“At the end of the day, that falls on each player,” Horford said. “We know what we have to do. We knew the magnitude of this game. As a player, I take responsibility because we didn’t have what we needed to have. That’s what that is.”

The phrase in sports parlance is “losing the locker room.” For a coach, that is often extremely damning — and means either players aren’t motivated, aren’t prepared, or just aren’t listening anymore.

Whether that’s happened or not isn’t clear, and really doesn’t matter. In a city that saw the Red Sox make history from coming from 3-0 down in the AL championship series against the New York Yankees in 2004, the Celtics now need the same miracle.

“I have to be better, figure out what this team needs to make sure that they’re connected, they’re physical and they’re together by the time we step on the floor,” Mazzulla said.

Can it happen?

“I’m not sure,” Mazzulla said.

He’s got until Tuesday night to figure it out.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy has little room to maneuver in debt ceiling talks
  2. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  3. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  4. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  5. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  6. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  7. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  8. E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s CNN town hall remarks to defamation suit
  9. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  10. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  11. Jon Hamm narrates ad for Hawley opponent in Missouri: ‘You can’t fake ...
  12. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  13. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  14. Student behind Twitter account targeting Elon Musk’s private plane now ...
  15. Debt ceiling: Yellen says Treasury to run out of funds by ‘early June’ and ...
  16. Anti-Putin group claims it has ‘liberated’ town inside Russia’s Belgorod ...
  17. Russian capture of Bakhmut intensifies pressure on Ukraine
  18. Texas bans ‘Marxist’ diversity offices at state universities, following ...
Load more

Video

See all Video