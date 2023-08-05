trending:

Wolff goes after first LIV win. He’s tied with Puig at the Greenbrier

by AP - 08/05/23 6:54 PM ET
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Matthew Wolff made enough birdies to offset a few mistakes Saturday for a 3-under 67 that gave him a share of the lead with David Puig at LIV Golf-Greenbrier.

The third and final round is wide open on the Old White course at Greenbrier Resort, with nine players separated by only two shots.

That includes former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, one of the marquee signings for the Saudi-funded league who has yet to win in LIV Golf.

DeChambeau had a 61 and joined Richard Bland (63) and Talor Gooch (64) just one shot behind. Gooch already has three wins on LIV this year.

Puig made up a two-shot deficit on Wolff and briefly took the lead with three straight birdies on the back nine until he dropped a shot on the 13th, and Wolff birdied the 14th.

Wolff had the 54-hole lead over DeChambeau at Winged Foot in the 2020 U.S. Open until DeChambeau shot 67 on the final day to win by six shots. Wolff took time off the following year for mental health issues and says his goal Sunday is to commit to shots and accept the outcome. At stake is a $4 million payoff to the winner.

The group at 10-under 130 featured Mito Pereira (62), Brendan Steele (63), Branden Grace (64) and Harold Varner III (67).

In the team competition, Puig and Pereira led Torque to a four-shot lead over Stinger, the team of South African players.

