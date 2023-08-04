trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Wolff responds with his clubs for a 61 to lead LIV Golf at Greenbrier

by AP - 08/04/23 6:13 PM ET
by AP - 08/04/23 6:13 PM ET

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Matthew Wolff finally put some attention on his golf game Friday when he got off to a torrid start and then had three late birdies for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead after the opening round of LIV Golf Greenbrier.

David Puig and Harold Varner III each had a 63 on the Old White course, which previously had a nine-year run hosting a PGA Tour event.

Wolff was criticized last month by his Smash captain, Brooks Koepka, who accused him in a Sports Illustrated interview of quitting during rounds and not putting in the effort. Koepka referred to Wolff as “talent wasted.”

Wolff issued a statement saying he is making progress on his mental health issues and that it was heartbreaking to hear his team captain use the media to say he had given up on Wolff.

The former Oklahoma State star had no issues on the golf course. He was 6-under par through his opening seven holes, including an eagle on the par-5 12th. And then Wolff closed with three birdies over his last four holes.

Koepka and Jason Kokrak each had 65 as Smash built a four-shot lead in the team competition.

LIV has three players in the 48-man league who won at the Greenbrier, but only one of them had success in the opening round. Joaquin Niemann, who won the last version of the Greenbrier Classic in 2019, had a 65. Kevin Na was tied for last with a 73, while Danny Lee shot 71.

Three-time LIV winner Talor Gooch was at 65.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  2. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  3. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  4. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  5. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  6. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  7. Judge orders Trump response to DOJ request for protective order in 2020 ...
  8. What’s happening with Trump’s ‘fake electors’ in 7 states he lost
  9. Trump’s Jan. 6 legal defense comes into focus
  10. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  11. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  12. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  13. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  14. Teen charged with murder as hate crime in killing of NYC dancer O’Shae Sibley
  15. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  16. Wisconsin governor pushes for prosecution of state’s 2020 fake electors
  17. Trump campaign defends threatening social media posts as free speech
  18. Deshowitz slams Barr for ‘dead wrong’ comments on Trump indictment
Load more