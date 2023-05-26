trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Yankees’ Aaron Boone suspended 1 game by MLB for conduct toward umpires

by RONALD BLUM, Associated Press - 05/26/23 7:01 PM ET
by RONALD BLUM, Associated Press - 05/26/23 7:01 PM ET
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, argues with umpire Chris Guccione, right, after Boone was ejected during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, argues with umpire Chris Guccione, right, after Boone was ejected during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was handed a one-game suspension following his latest ejection and admitted his arguments may have created an image in the minds of umpires.

“Well, I think I’ve earned that reputation,” he said Friday before Major League Baseball suspended him for one game and fined him.

Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, made the announcement. MLB said the discipline was “for his recent conduct toward major league umpires, including the actions following his ejection from Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.”

Boone sat out Friday night’s series opener against San Diego, when bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as manager,

Boone was ejected for the major league-high fourth time this season, the most among big league managers, when he became angry with Edwin Moscoso’s strike zone during a 3-1 loss. Boone held up four fingers while arguing in the middle of the third inning, signaling Boone thought the plate umpire missed four pitches.

Boone also was angry Moscoco walked away during the argument and first base umpire Chris Guccione, the crew chief, stood between the two when Boone tried to re-engage Moscoso. Boone may have gotten spit on an umpire while arguing.

“Do I think it’s leading to a quick hook? Not necessarily,” Boone said. “Maybe I’m delusional and that I did more than I think. I don’t think that’s the case. But, no, I don’t think I’m being targeted by umpires going in, like they’re not going to tolerate certain things. I think I’m treated fairly. “

Boone’s four ejections this year are one more than David Bell of Cincinnati and Oliver Marmol of St. Louis. Boone led the majors with nine last season, when no other manager had more than five.

“I do think there is probably the occasional bias that exists,” Boone said. “We’re human beings. I’m sure certain people don’t like hearing from me.”

Boone was ejected against Cleveland on April 12, against Toronto on May 15 and against Cincinnati on Sunday

His 30 ejections are sixth among current managers, even though his 720 games entering Friday were far fewer than those who have more ejections: Bruce Bochy (78 in 4,081 games), Bob Melvin (55 in 2,830), Terry Francona (47 in 3,509), Bud Black (35 in 2,283) and Buck Showalter (34 in 3,282).

Boone is averaging an ejection every 25 games, a far faster pace than Bochy and Melvin (52), Black (65), Francona (75) and Showalter (97).

Bell had 23 ejections in 596 games, an average of one per 26 games.

“I don’t like that it’s happened a few times this week, and I’d like to not get ejected and hopefully I can start a long streak of not getting ejected,” Boone said. “I’m not necessarily afraid to, but no, it’s not my intent to get ejected and I don’t want to. And hopefully I won’t for a while.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas House votes to impeach AG Ken Paxton
  2. McCarthy says Congress will meet June 5 debt ceiling deadline
  3. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  4. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  5. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  6. These billionaires have more money than the US Treasury right now
  7. Arizona Gov. Hobbs vetoes more election bills from GOP-controlled legislature
  8. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  9. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  10. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  11. Sinema joins debt ceiling negotiations
  12. Texas state House to vote Saturday on impeaching GOP attorney general
  13. California Democrats take convention stage amid turmoil over Feinstein
  14. Consumers fight back, with some success, against brands gone woke
  15. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  16. Trump throws support behind Texas AG, calls impeachment vote an ‘unfair ...
  17. DeSantis image suffers dent after rocky Twitter launch
  18. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
Load more

Video

See all Video