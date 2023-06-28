trending:

Yankees’ Domingo Germán perfect through 8 innings against Athletics

by AP - 06/28/23 11:59 PM ET
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through eight innings against the Oakland Athletics.

Germán has nine strikeouts and has thrown 93 pitches, 67 for strikes. The 30-year-old right-hander is winless in six previous outings against the A’s. New York led major league-worst Oakland 8-0 through eight innings Wednesday night.

Germán, a seven-year veteran, has never thrown a complete game. His longest outing was 8 1/3 innings against Cleveland on May 1, when he gave up two hits and one run.

Germán gave up a career-high 10 runs, eight earned, in 3 1/3 innings in his last outing, a loss to Seattle on June 22.

There has not been a no-hitter in the majors this season. Seattle’s Félix Hernández threw the last perfect game in the majors on Aug. 15, 2012.

The Yankees have three perfect games and 12 no-hitters in their history, totals that include Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series. Their last no-hitter came from Corey Kluber on May 19, 2021 against the Texas Rangers.

Seth Brown came the closest to reaching base for the A’s, hitting a sharp liner in the fifth to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who made a diving stop and tossed to Germán for the out.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

