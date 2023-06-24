Assault charge dropped against Raiders’ Davante Adams for shoving photographer

trending:

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Adams after he shoved a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. The case filed in Kansas City municipal court was dismissed June 5, the Kansas City Star reported. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams after he shoved a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City.

The case filed in Kansas City municipal court was dismissed June 5, the Kansas City Star reported.

Adams’ attorney, J.R. Hobbs, declined to comment.

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field after the Raiders lost 30-29 to the Chiefs on Oct. 10. Police at the time called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion.

Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.

“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.”

Zebley was carrying video equipment for a local production company contracted with ESPN to cover the game. He sued Adams, the Raiders and the Chiefs in May, saying he was targeted online and feared for his safety in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

The lawsuit filed in Jackson County Circuit Court is ongoing, the Kansas City Star reported.



