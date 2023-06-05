trending:

Biden says Chiefs ‘building a dynasty’ as he hosts Kansas City Super Bowl champs at White House

by AP - 06/05/23 7:36 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks as he welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said the Kansas City Chiefs are “building a dynasty” as he hosted the team at the White House Monday to mark their Super Bowl victory in February.

Speaking on the South Lawn, Biden praised the team for playing with “the real joy of the game and love for each other and the great city you represent.” He also praised the team for their charitable work off the field, saying, “as these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference. ”

Biden joked that first lady Jill Biden, a “rabid” Philadelphia fan, is still not over the dramatic end to the game, which included a controversial holding penalty against the Eagles that set the Chiefs up for their game-winning field goal. The president added, “I have to be careful what I say today,” even thoughhis wife was out of the country.

Biden led the crowd in a moment of silence to mark the death Sunday of Norma Hunt, wife of the late team founder Lamar Hunt, saying he was sending “our condolences to the entire Hunt family.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the game’s most valuable player, and tight end Travis Kelce presented Biden with a personalized Kansas City Chiefs jersey before posing for a team photo with the president.

Before the ceremony, the team was given a tour of the White House.

