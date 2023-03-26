trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Braves rookies get rotation spots with Wright headed to IL

by AP - 03/26/23 4:11 PM ET
by AP - 03/26/23 4:11 PM ET
Atlanta Braves pitcher Dylan Dodd throws in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in North Port, Fla., Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves will open the season with two rookie left-handers in their rotation while giving right-hander Kyle Wright more time to prepare for his first start.

Wright was told Sunday he would start the season on the 15-day injured list. He was the only 20-game winner in the majors last season but had a slow start this spring after getting a cortisone shot in January to address a shoulder issue.

Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd, who each have impressed the team this spring while competing for what was believed to have been one spot in the rotation, were told Sunday they will open the season with the team. The Braves optioned Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett on March 14 to clear the path for Shuster and Dodd.

Shuster, 24, was Atlanta’s first-round draft pick in 2020. He is expected to start in the Braves’ third game at Washington on April 2.

Dodd is expected to take the No. 5 spot in the rotation and start on April 4 at St. Louis.

Both rookies have impressed the Braves with good control this spring.

Shuster has posted a 1.45 ERA in five spring training games. He has 18 strikeouts and only four walks in 18 2/3 innings.

Dodd, 24, has a 2.00 ERA in 18 innings this spring, with 20 strikeouts and four walks. He was a third-round draft pick in 2021.

Wright was 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA in his breakout 2022 season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  2. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  3. Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum
  4. How the world is responding to Putin’s threat of nukes in Belarus
  5. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  6. Lofgren says Trump rhetoric around Bragg case ‘more overt and blatant’ than ...
  7. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  8. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report — Finger pointing threatens debt limit deal
  10. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  11. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
  12. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  13. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  14. Trump opens campaign rally with song featuring Jan. 6 defendants
  15. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  16. Attorney says Trump ‘assumed’ he would be arrested: ‘He was reacting ...
  17. McCarthy says House will press ahead with TikTok bill after CEO’s testimony
  18. House GOP leaders try to unite ‘dysfunctional’ family through process ...
Load more

Video

See all Video