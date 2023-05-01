trending:

Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. exits game after HBP vs Mets

by AP - 05/01/23 9:49 PM ET
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, sits up after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets with a bruised left shoulder after getting hit by a 93 mph fastball from Tylor Megill.

Leading off the game, Acuña was drilled with an 0-2 pitch. He sat on the ground for a while holding his shoulder in obvious pain while receiving attention from an athletic trainer.

Acuña then walked back to the dugout and was replaced by pinch-runner Kevin Pillar, who took the slugger’s spot in right field.

Initial X-rays were negative, but Acuña was undergoing more testing at a hospital before joining the Braves for their trip to Miami.

“We’ll know more when he gets back here,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after the Mets won the second game 5-3 to split the twinbill.

Acuña finished a triple shy of the cycle and scored three times as the Braves took the opener 9-8 after the teams were rained out the previous two days. He launched a 448-foot home run into the rarely reached third deck at Citi Field, taking a good look at his prodigious drive before beginning an animated trot around the bases.

A trio of New York batters were plunked in the first game — Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil — although all three were just grazed by pitches slower than 90 mph.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

