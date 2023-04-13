trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Breakaway group aims to save boxing’s Olympic status

by AP - 04/13/23 8:10 AM ET
by AP - 04/13/23 8:10 AM ET

LONDON (AP) — American and British boxing officials launched a breakaway group Thursday with the aim of saving boxing’s place at the Olympics.

The new federation, to be called World Boxing, is a rival to the 77-year-old International Boxing Association, which has been excluded from organizing the sport at the Olympics amid longstanding concerns about fair judging and the IBA’s ties to Russia.

World Boxing will be based in Switzerland and have a board consisting of athletes and officials, including USA Boxing president Tyson Lee and GB Boxing chief executive Matthew Holt. Lauren Price of Britain, a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. of the United States are on the board as athlete representatives.

Elections for a president and a new board are planned for November.

A standoff between the IBA and the International Olympic Committee meant boxing was left off the initial program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Boxing is part of next year’s Paris Olympics, but it will be organized by the IOC.

The IOC suspended the IBA in 2019 after years of concerns about its finances, governance and claims that fights at the 2016 Olympics were manipulated. Current IBA president Umar Kremlev took over in 2020, bringing financial backing from Russian state gas company Gazprom.

The IOC wants Russians to compete as neutral athletes in Olympic sports following the invasion of Ukraine, but Kremlev’s IBA has allowed them to fight at the world championships with national flags and anthems, drawing another rebuke from the IOC.

The United States and Britain were among more than 10 countries that announced boycotts of the recent women’s world championships and upcoming men’s world championships because of Russia’s position and wider concerns about the IBA. Kremlev said officials who backed a boycott were “worse than hyenas and jackals.”

___

More AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  2. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  3. Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a ...
  4. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  5. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  6. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  7. Why Team Trump is embracing his indictment
  8. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  9. Russia is bombing its way toward nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
  10. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  11. Florida lightning strike results in groundbreaking find, researcher ...
  12. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  13. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  14. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  15. Schwarzenegger accidentally fills in LA service trench, city says
  16. Court preserves abortion pill access with limits
  17. House Democrats call for Feinstein to resign
  18. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
Load more

Video

See all Video