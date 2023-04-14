trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Bridges gets multigame suspension for domestic violence

by STEVE REED, Associated Press - 04/14/23 4:41 PM ET
by STEVE REED, Associated Press - 04/14/23 4:41 PM ET
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Former Hornets forward Bridges will need to serve a 10-game suspension once he signs a contract with an NBA team and returns to the league. Bridges, a restricted free agent, was officially suspended for 30 games on Friday, April 14, 2023, by the NBA following a domestic violence incident last summer, with the league deeming that 20 games of the suspension have been already served after Bridges sat out all 82 regular season games this season. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)
FILE – Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team’s NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Former Hornets forward Bridges will need to serve a 10-game suspension once he signs a contract with an NBA team and returns to the league. Bridges, a restricted free agent, was officially suspended for 30 games on Friday, April 14, 2023, by the NBA following a domestic violence incident last summer, with the league deeming that 20 games of the suspension have been already served after Bridges sat out all 82 regular season games this season. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Forward Miles Bridges will need to serve a 10-game suspension once he signs a contract with an NBA team and returns to the league.

The league officially suspended the restricted free agent for 30 games Friday following a domestic violence incident last summer. But the NBA said 20 games of the suspension have been served since Bridges sat all out 82 regular-season games.

Bridges, 25, did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment. He last played for the Charlotte Hornets two years ago, leading the team in scoring at 20.2 points per game and rebounding.

He appeared headed for a contract worth in excess of $100 million last summer as a restricted free agent, but was arrested and charged in Los Angeles with multiple domestic violence offenses just days before the start of free agency.

Bridges entered a plea of no contest in November to a felony domestic violence charge and the remaining counts against him were dismissed. The contract offers never came and Bridges, the 12th overall pick in 2018 out of Michigan State, remains a restricted free agent.

The NBA conducted its own investigation into the matter, saying in a release that it reviewed all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses and the parties involved. The league also said it consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance.

The NBA said in the news release that “the 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors.”

As a restricted free agent, Bridges can sign an offer sheet with another team but the Hornets would have the option to match. The Hornets did not immediately have a comment on the suspension.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump speaks at NRA meeting
  2. Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to uproar over Dylan Mulvaney sponsorship
  3. Supreme Court grants temporary pause on abortion pill ruling
  4. Ethics watchdog files against Thomas following reports on trips, real estate ...
  5. Leaked documents show Russian special forces have been gutted in Ukraine ...
  6. Trump answered questions for more than 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit
  7. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  8. Trump PAC launches DeSantis ‘pudding fingers’ attack ad
  9. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  10. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  11. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  12. Leaked audio shows Tennessee GOP infighting over expulsion of Black lawmakers
  13. Swalwell on Greene over leak remark: ‘This wouldn’t be the first time she ...
  14. Missouri AG issues emergency order restricting gender-affirming health care
  15. Greene defends accused Ukraine documents leaker
  16. Parler app once hailed as conservative Twitter alternative yanked by new owners
  17. Barr: Trump faces legal peril because he’s ‘his own worst enemy’
  18. Liz Cheney calls for Greene to lose security clearance: ‘She cannot be ...
Load more

Video

See all Video