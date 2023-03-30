trending:

Bruins wrap up Presidents’ Trophy with win over Blue Jackets

by KEN POWTAK, Associated Press - 03/30/23 10:26 PM ET
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) scores the winning goal as Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Michael Hutchinson (31) tries to defend in overtime of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his 53rd goal of the season 41 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins wrapped up the Presidents’ Trophy with their franchise-record 58th victory, 2-1 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Hampus Lindholm sent a pass to Pastrnak for the backhand winner.

The Presidents’ Trophy goes to the NHL regular-season points leader. Boston broke a tie with the 1970-71 team for the franchise victory mark and moved four away from tying the NHL record of 62 set by Detroit in 1995-96 and matched by Tampa Bay in 2018-19.

“It’s been a magical season so far,” Bruins’ first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We know the hardest part is ahead of us and we’re looking forward to that grind.”

Tyler Bertuzzi had a tying power-play goal in the second period and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves to help the Bruins win for the eighth time in nine games.

“It’s been great and obviously the guys are awesome,” said Bertuzzi, picked up at the trade deadline. “Winning is fun. We come to the rink everyday and we have one goal in mind and we keep pushing towards it.”

Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus and Michael Hutchinson stopped 29 shots. The Blue Jackets have lost six of eight.

“Of course you’re proud,” Boston captain Patrice Bergeron said. “A lot of games and a lot of hard work. I’m proud of the way we’ve done it, sticking to our process and growing as a team.”

Boston tied it when Bertuzzi redirected Pavel Zacha’s pass between Hutchinson’s pads.

Roslovic tipped Liam Foudy’s pass just past Ullmark’s outstretched left skate at 8:08 of the first.

“That was a battle, obviously a tight game. A good team there and we battled right to the end,” Columbus center Boone Jenner said. “It’s too bad we we didn’t get rewarded with the other (point), but loved the compete and the fight in us tonight.”

ONE PUNCH

Boston’s Trent Frederic sent Columbus’ Lane Pederson to the ice on the first punch when the pair squared off midway into the second.

NOTES: Bruins F Jakub Lauko returned to the lineup after missing the last game with an upper-body injury. He also had his first career fight, squaring off against defenseman Billy Sweezey. … Lane Pederson was given a major for high-sticking Bergeron, but it was reduced to a minor following a review. … Roslovic lost his balance and went into the boards at nearly full speed, appearing to hit his head before he got up and skated slowly to the bench. … Columbus killed a double minor for high-sticking by Kirill Marchenko in the second.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Florida on Saturday night.

Bruins: At Pittsburgh on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

