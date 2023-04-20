trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon wins NBA’s 6th man of year award

by AP - 04/20/23 7:34 PM ET
by AP - 04/20/23 7:34 PM ET
Boston Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (13) passes the ball against Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon (13) passes the ball against Utah Jazz’s Walker Kessler (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics asked Malcolm Brogdon to learn a new role. He mastered it quickly.

Brogdon was honored Thursday night as the NBA’s sixth man of the year, after a season in which he came off the bench exclusively and helped the Celtics finish with the second-best record in the NBA.

It’s the second major individual award of Brogdon’s career: The 30-year-old guard was rookie of the year in 2016-17.

“This is such an honor. It has definitely been a transition for me, coming from Indiana to Boston,” said Brogdon, who had started every game the past four years in the NBA before embracing his role to come off the bench when he was acquired by the Celtics. “My last two seasons, they weren’t super successful, so for me that was another gut check for me in understanding that maybe I’m not a No. 1 guy but I can be a great No. 2, 3 or 4.”

Brogdon beat out fellow finalists Immanuel Quickley of New York and Bobby Portis of Milwaukee, receiving 60 of 100 first-place votes and 408 points overall from a media panel. Quickley was second at 326, getting 34 first-place votes. Portis had six first-place votes and 97 points.

Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists; among those who played primarily off the bench this season, only the Los Angeles Clippers’ Russell Westbrook finished with better averages in those three categories.

The Celtics sent a significant package — five players and a first-round draft pick — to Indiana last summer for Brogdon, with this specific off-the-bench role in mind even though he had started in each of his last 210 regular-season appearances. He played in 67 games for the Celtics, all off the bench.

And he was still third on Boston in points per game, behind only All-NBA candidates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. When Brogdon made at least 50% of his shots from the field, the Celtics were 26-9 — and 13-0 when he shot at least 63%.

“Coming to Boston and playing behind JT, behind JB, these guys are proven All-Stars and soon to be All-NBA guys,” Brogdan said. “It’s definitely a good fit for me.”

Sixth man was the fourth individual honor announced by the league so far this season, following the reveals of Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. as defensive player of the year, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox as the inaugural winner of the clutch player award, and Kings coach Mike Brown as a unanimous pick for coach of the year.

Still unannounced by the league:

— Most Valuable Player. Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver is a finalist again, along with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.

— Most Improved Player. New York’s Jalen Brunson, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen are the finalists.

— Rookie of the year. Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Utah’s Walker Kessler and Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams are the finalists.

— The All-NBA, All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  2. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  3. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  4. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  5. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  6. More than 60 California liberal groups call on Feinstein to resign
  7. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  8. Texas state Senate approves bill to post Ten Commandments in public schools
  9. US citizen dies in Sudan amid heavy fighting, US talks of embassy evacuation
  10. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  11. Trump targets DeSantis with twist on Kim Jong Un nickname: ‘Rocket Man ...
  12. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  13. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  14. Americans bought almost 60 million guns during the pandemic
  15. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  16. Mayorkas says administration to announce plans to address expected border surge
  17. Christie says 2024 Republicans afraid to call out Trump: ‘It’s like he’s ...
  18. Nikki Haley rips Newsweek for question about her dress at daughter’s wedding
Load more

Video

See all Video