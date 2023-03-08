trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Morant to miss 4 more games, Colorado police say no charges

by TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press - 03/08/23 7:37 PM ET
by TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press - 03/08/23 7:37 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least four more games, the team said on Wednesday, shortly after police announced that he will not face charges in Colorado related to the livestreamed video is which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club.

“Ja Morant will continue to remain away from the team for at least the next four games,” the team said with no further comment.

That means Morant will miss games against Golden State on Thursday, home against Dallas on Saturday, at Dallas on Monday and at Miami on March 15. The earliest he could play is March 17 at San Antonio, and there’s no guarantee of that.

Meanwhile, the Glendale Police Department said it looked into the video, which was a stream that Morant showed on his Instagram channel while he seemed to be holding a firearm, and found no proof that a crime was committed. Glendale is an enclave surrounded by the city of Denver.

“In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type,” police said. “Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint.

“The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located.”

The NBA has said it is also looking into the matter, and has not announced any sanctions — such as a suspension — against Morant.

Police said the investigation confirmed that “the incident” — Morant was not named in the release, which only made reference to “a prominent NBA player” — occurred at an establishment called Shotgun Willies in Glendale. The two-time All-Star streamed the video in the early hours of Saturday, after the Grizzlies played in Denver on Friday night.

The Grizzlies said Morant would be away from the team for at least two games — those were Sunday and Tuesday — and Morant later said that he decided “to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

It is not clear what that means. Morant has not commented further and the Grizzlies have not shared what steps he is taking or why he is seeking help.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, shore up ...
  2. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  3. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  4. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  5. GOP senators in dark on details of McConnell’s condition 
  6. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  7. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
  8. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  9. 33 Senate Democrats join Republicans to block DC crime bill
  10. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  11. Decline in democracy worldwide may be reaching ‘turning point’: researchers
  12. Trump to release $99 book of his letters, including Nixon, Hillary Clinton
  13. McConnell hospitalized after fall in DC
  14. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  15. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  16. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
  17. Carlson shows two sides to his views on Trump, supporters
  18. Judge says Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman violated Voting Rights Act, KKK Act with ...
Load more

Video

See all Video