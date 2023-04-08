trending:

Connor McDavid becomes 1st player with 150 points since 1996

by AP - 04/08/23 6:22 PM ET
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid move the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of Edmonton’s game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

McDavid set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins early in the first period for his 87th assist and then knocked in a rebound with 1:44 left in the first period for his 63rd goal to reach the milestone last achieved by Mario Lemieux when he scored 161 points in 1995-96.

McDavid added another goal in the third period to give him 151 points on the season.

McDavid became just the sixth player ever to record 150 points in a season, joining Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Lemieux (four times), Phil Esposito, Steve Yzerman and Bernie Nichols.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

