trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Coyotes minority owner suspended by NHL following arrest

by AP - 03/24/23 11:38 PM ET
by AP - 03/24/23 11:38 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway was suspended indefinitely by the NHL on Friday following his arrest for domestic violence in Colorado.

Online court records show Barroway was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of second-degree assault strangulation, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He appeared in court Friday to be advised of the possible charges he is facing and is scheduled to back in court on April 3.

Barroway spent Thursday night in Pitkin County Jail after police arrested him at an Aspen hotel, according to a police report obtained by the Aspen Daily News.

“The National Hockey League is aware of the arrest of Arizona Coyotes’ minority owner Andrew Barroway,” the NHL said in a statement. “Pending further information, he has been suspended indefinitely.”

The 57-year-old Barroway was arrested after a verbal altercation with his wife turned physical, according to the police report. He is prohibited from having contact with his wife, except when it involves their children, and can’t consume alcohol under a court order.

A prominent hedge fund manager, Barroway owns 5% of the Coyotes.

“We are aware of the allegation regarding Mr. Barroway and we are working with the League to gather more information,” the Coyotes said in a statement. “When we have enough information, we will have an appropriate response. Until the investigation is complete, we will have no further comment.”

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene, Democrats offer tale-of-two-jails after visit with Jan. 6 defendants
  2. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  3. Squeezed by investigations, Trump escalates violent rhetoric
  4. ESPN blasts ethnic slur directed at Mina Kimes as ‘extremely offensive’
  5. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
  6. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  7. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  8. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  9. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  10. Trump to hold rally in Texas under shadow of possible indictment
  11. Michigan becomes first state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law ...
  12. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  13. Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he’s indicted
  14. Idaho governor signs transgender bathroom bill
  15. DeSantis on possibly joining Trump’s ticket: ‘I’m probably more of an ...
  16. Trump sparks pushback with ‘death and destruction’ post
  17. TikTok hires another former Biden aide in push to avoid US ban
  18. Second US base hit in Syria following retaliatory strikes
Load more

Video

See all Video