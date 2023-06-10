trending:

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks holds Giants hitless through 7 innings

by AP - 06/10/23 9:23 PM ET
by AP - 06/10/23 9:23 PM ET

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Hendricks has faced one batter over the minimum and has thrown 52 of 81 pitches for strikes. The only Giants batter to reach base is Michael Conforto, who drew a five-pitch walk with one out in the second. Hendricks retired his next 17 batters.

Center fielder Mike Tauchman helped by making a diving, backhand catch to rob Brandon Crawford of an extra-base hit near the warning track in the third.

Hendricks started the season on the injured list with a strained right shoulder. He made his season debut May 25 and was making his fourth start.

The 33-year-old right-hander, in the 10th season of a big league career spent entirely with the Cubs, entered with six complete games and four shutouts in 225 starts.

There has not been a no-hitter in the major leagues this season.

The Cubs have pitched 17 no-hitters, the last on June 24, 2021, when four pitches combined against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

