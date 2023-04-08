trending:

Devils sign Jack Hughes’ brother Luke to 3-year contract

by AP - 04/08/23 1:40 PM ET
FILE – Michigan’s Luke Hughes skates against Colgate during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, March 24, 2023 Allentown, Pa. The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Hughes, the younger brother of star center Jack Hughes, to a three-year, entry-level contract starting this season. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal Saturday, April 8, a day after Hughes’ Michigan team had its season ended by Quinnipiac in the semifinals of the Frozen Four. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek, File)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils signed defenseman Luke Hughes — the younger brother of star center Jack Hughes — to a three-year, entry-level contract starting this season.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal on Saturday, two days after Luke Hughes’ Michigan team’s season ended in a Frozen Four loss to Quinnipiac.

Having the deal start this season will allow Luke Hughes to reach free agency a year sooner. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Luke Hughes was the fourth overall selection in the 2021 NHL draft. He has been assigned jersey No. 43, but Devils coach Lindy Ruff said he won’t be in the lineup Saturday night when New Jersey faces the Bruins in Boston.

The 19-year-old Hughes was an assistant captain for the Wolverines as a sophomore and ranked ranked second in scoring with nine goals and 33 assists. His point total ranked second for all NCAA defensemen this season.

Jack Hughes, 21, was the first overall selection in the 2019 NHL draft. He leads the Devils in scoring this season and has been an All-Star the past two seasons.

Luke’s eldest brother, Quinn, was selected by Vancouver with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft. Luke and Jack will mark the third set of brothers to play for the franchise simultaneously. Patrik and Peter Sundstrom played for New Jersey in 1989-90. Bob and Paul Miller played for Colorado in 1981-82, the final season the Rockies played in Denver before moving to New Jersey and becoming the Devils.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

