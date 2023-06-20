trending:

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation for assault and battery

by AP - 06/20/23 10:32 PM ET
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) stretches during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation by Miami-Dade police for assault and battery after he allegedly hit a man on Sunday.

The incident was first reported by WPLG-TV in Miami after the station received a tip Sunday night. Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez confirmed Tuesday via email that police are investigating an “assault/battery” involving Hill from Sunday.

The station reported that Hill got into an argument with an employee of a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami, which apparently ended with Hill hitting the man.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL,” a Dolphins spokesperson said Tuesday via email. “We will reserve further comment at this time.”

The Kansas City Chiefs traded Hill to Miami last year, and the Dolphins gave the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension that made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. He caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

