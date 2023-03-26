trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Doncic picks up 16th technical, faces 1-game suspension

by AP - 03/26/23 2:53 PM ET
by AP - 03/26/23 2:53 PM ET
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Charlotte Hornets forwards P.J. Washington (25) and Gordon Hayward (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic picked up his 16th technical foul of the season on Sunday and now faces a one-game suspension.

Unless the NBA office rescinds the technical, Doncic will be forced to sit out the team’s game Monday night against against the Indiana Pacers.

Doncic had been chirping at officials for most of Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets and finally got slapped with a technical midway through the third quarter of a tightly contested game.

The suspension could prove costly for Dallas, which entered the day tied with Oklahoma City for 10th in the Western Conference but still out of position for a play-in tournament spot because the Thunder hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Mavericks.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  2. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  3. Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum
  4. How the world is responding to Putin’s threat of nukes in Belarus
  5. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  6. Lofgren says Trump rhetoric around Bragg case ‘more overt and blatant’ than ...
  7. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  8. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report — Finger pointing threatens debt limit deal
  10. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
  11. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  12. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  13. Attorney says Trump ‘assumed’ he would be arrested: ‘He was reacting ...
  14. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  15. Schumer wants DEA team deployed to tri-state area to fight rising threat of ...
  16. McCarthy says House will press ahead with TikTok bill after CEO’s testimony
  17. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  18. Trump opens campaign rally with song featuring Jan. 6 defendants
Load more

Video

See all Video