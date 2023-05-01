trending:

Flames fire head coach Sutter after disappointing season

by AP - 05/01/23 1:39 PM ET
FILE – Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter leaves the ice at the end of the first period of an NHL hockey game against San Jose Sharks, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. The Calgary Flames fired head coach Darryl Sutter on Monday, May 1, 2023, the latest major change at the NHL club after a disappointing season.(AP Photo/Josie Lepe, File)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames fired head coach Darryl Sutter on Monday, the latest major change at the NHL club after a disappointing season.

The Flames missed the playoffs this season after posting a 38-27-17 record.

Sutter’s departure comes two weeks after former Flames general manager Brad Treliving turned down a contract extension and parted ways with the team.

Flames president of hockey operations and interim GM Don Maloney said at that time that all aspects of the organization would be reviewed, including Sutter’s future.

Sutter, who replaced Geoff Ward midway through the shortened 2020-21 season, signed a multi-year contract extension with Calgary before this season after leading Calgary to a 50-21-11 record and a first-round playoff win in 2021-22.

Monday’s move ends Sutter’s second tenure with the Flames.

Sutter replaced Greg Gilbert behind Calgary’s bench on Dec. 28, 2002, and added GM duties after the end of the 2002-03 season.

He led Calgary to its most recent Stanley Cup Final appearance in the 2003-04 season, then stepped down as head coach to focus on his duties as general manager after the 2005-06 season.

Sutter resigned as Flames GM on Dec. 28, 2010. He later won two Stanley Cup titles as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings in 2011-12 and 2013-14.

“On behalf of ownership and all Calgary Flames fans, we want to thank Darryl for his cumulative years of service to the Calgary Flames and to the community at large,” John Bean, president and chief executive officer of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, said in a statement.

Calgary underwent a major reworking in the offseason. Johnny Gaudreau signed with Columbus and another star forward, Matthew Tkachuk, was traded to Florida.

The Flames invested a combined $133 million and 15 contract years in Jonathan Huberdeau, acquired in the Tkachuk deal, and free agent Nazem Kadri, but the duo fell well short of filling the offensive void left by Gaudreau and Tkachuk.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

