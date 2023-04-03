trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Ex-Hoosiers coach Bob Knight out of hospital, son says

by MICHAEL MAROT, Associated Press - 04/03/23 6:02 PM ET
by MICHAEL MAROT, Associated Press - 04/03/23 6:02 PM ET
FILE – Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., Feb. 8, 2020. Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was hospitalized over the weekend with an undisclosed illness but was not listed as a patient on Monday, April 3, 2023, at two hospitals in Bloomington, Indiana, where…

Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was released from a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana, and returned home after being admitted with an illness over the weekend, his son said Monday.

“On behalf of the Knight Family, we thank you for your thoughts and prayers. As many have heard, my dad was hospitalized over the weekend with an illness and has since been released from the hospital,” according to a statement from Pat Knight posted online. “We ask for your privacy as he is cared for and resting at home in good hands.”

An email from the university about Knight’s health was sent to former Indiana basketball players on Friday, asking for prayers and saying Knight hoped to return home soon after being hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.

The university did not have an update on Knight’s condition on Monday.

The 82-year-old Knight won three national championships, 11 Big Ten titles and 662 games at Indiana before being fired in September 2000 after he allegedly grabbed a student by the arm in a hallway. The incident violated a zero-tolerance policy instituted by the university following an investigation into accusations of physical and verbal abuse made by former player Neil Reed, who died of a heart attack in 2012.

Texas Tech hired Knight in 2001, and he stayed there until retiring in 2008 with a then-Division I record 902 career wins.

Pat Knight succeeded his father at Texas Tech and Bob Knight moved back to Bloomington in 2019. Then, after vowing never to return to an Indiana University event, he relented on that promise by attending the Hoosiers’ game against Purdue in February 2020, joined by dozens of his former players and former Purdue coach Gene Keady.

Knight has been in poor health for several years but still attended some Hoosiers practices this season, which were led by current coach and former Knight pupil Mike Woodson.

“Coach always taught us, and those that played for him, the importance of fighting through adversity and he and our family thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown and given during this time,” Pat Knight wrote. “We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday. What will it take for Sweden to follow?
  2. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  3. 13 questions and answers on Trump’s indictment
  4. NY judge rules no video cameras in court during Trump’s arraignment: reports
  5. NYC mayor warns Greene over Trump: 'Be on your best behavior'
  6. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  7. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  8. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  9. Texas judge orders banned books returned to library shelves
  10. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  11. Barr: Trump should not testify in hush money case because ‘he lacks all self ...
  12. Republicans grapple with their weakness among Generation Z voters
  13. Here’s where US military will open bases in the Philippines in move to ...
  14. Greene says NYC mayor is ‘delusional,’ trying to curb her First Amendment ...
  15. Manchin on House Republicans’ efforts to investigate Manhattan DA: ‘Can’t ...
  16. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  17. GOP divided over how to handle Trump indictment
  18. Tennessee lawmakers stripped of committees after joining gun violence protests
Load more

Video

See all Video