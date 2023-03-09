trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense

by AP - 03/09/23 6:12 PM ET
by AP - 03/09/23 6:12 PM ET

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp acted in self-defense when he exchanged gunfire in a Washington parking lot while trying to retrieve a stolen cell phone and other items, his attorneys said Thursday.

Kemp, 53, was arrested by Tacoma police Wednesday for investigation of a drive-by shooting but was released from jail Thursday afternoon without charges having been filed. The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said it would not file charges pending further investigation.

“We’re grateful they didn’t rush to judgment,” said Seattle criminal defense lawyer Tim Leary, who is representing Kemp.

In a written statement, another Kemp attorney, W. Scott Boatman, said Kemp’s vehicle was broken into Tuesday night and several items were taken — including an iPhone. Kemp tracked the phone’s location to an occupied car at the Tacoma Mall, and when Kemp confronted the individuals inside, they shot at him, and he returned fire, Boatright said.

“There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp’s actions were reasonable and legally justified,” Boatman said. “Mr. Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter.”

Tacoma police said they recovered a gun at the scene.

Kemp, who has two licensed cannabis stores in Seattle, was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Prosecutors signal Trump may face criminal charges in hush money probe: report
  2. Daylight saving time: Here’s where mornings will be darkest after the ...
  3. House GOP launches probe into Jan. 6 panel
  4. ‘Weaponization’ subcommittee members spar over ‘Twitter Files’
  5. Santos accused of orchestrating credit card skimming operation
  6. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  7. House Republicans pass bill to ban federal officials from pressuring tech ...
  8. House Republicans refuse to join Democrats in denouncing white supremacy
  9. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  10. Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, ...
  11. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  12. Netanyahu’s judicial reforms have US lawmakers worried about Israeli democracy
  13. House votes to overturn Biden administration water regulation
  14. McConnell suffered concussion, will remain hospitalized for a few days 
  15. Five takeaways from Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget 
  16. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  17. Florida voters back DeSantis, Trump over Biden, but oppose GOP bills on ...
  18. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
Load more

Video

See all Video