trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Fresh off 2nd back surgery in 13 months, Mark Stone captains Vegas to Stanley Cup

by STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press - 06/14/23 9:20 AM ET
by STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press - 06/14/23 9:20 AM ET
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, celebrates after scoring during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, celebrates after scoring during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Mark Stone, as captain of the Vegas Golden Knights, got to skate up to Commissioner Gary Bettman, who presented him with the Stanley Cup.

Stone then lifted the 34 1/2-pound trophy over his head, an incredible achievement for the veteran winger who recently had two back surgeries in a span of nine months.

“The look in my teammates eyes when I got it is one of the craziest feelings I’ve ever had,” Stone said. “Just to know that I did it with my 25, 30 best friends makes it that much more special.”

Stone had a hat trick in Vegas’ series-ending Game 5 victory Tuesday night, giving him nine points in the Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

“He’s a great leader: He’s really passionate in terms of how he plays,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “The more you watch him, the more you appreciate him. … He makes the people around him better.”

Stone has been the Golden Knights’ leader since he was named the franchise’s first captain in 2021. He was also their biggest trade pickup after their inaugural season trip to the Cup final in 2018 that ended with a loss to Washington on home ice.

He made sure this final ended in five with the first hat trick in a Cup-clinching win since Babe Dye in 1922.

“The way he plays, he’s just outstanding,” linemate and golf partner Chandler Stephenson said. “Him leading by example tonight, there’s no surprise there.”

Stephenson said Stone hasn’t been able to play golf lately because of the back injury, which flared up in January. The team thought Stone would able to rehab and return, then a setback led to surgery and questions of whether he’d play again.

He missed the remainder of the regular season but returned for Game 1 of the first round.

“There was concerns that his career might be in jeopardy,” McCrimmon said. “Real credit to him and the work that he’s put in.”

Stone was a point-a-game performer in the playoffs. But he’s also arguably the best defensive winger in hockey and was a big part of Vegas’ edge and physicality.

“If you see him and you stand beside him, there’s a reason why he’s as powerful as he is, so I don’t think he gets enough credit at the defensive side of the game for what he’s capable of doing,” teammate Alex Pietrangelo said. “He does a lot of things away from the puck that go unnoticed.”

He was very noticeable in the playoffs and will be immortalized in the photos and video of Stone lifting the Cup.

“I can’t even describe the feelings in my stomach right now,” Stone said. “It’s everything you can imagine. The grind of an 82-game season, four playoff rounds, you grind and you grind and you grind and at the end of the day you’re the last team standing. It’s incredible.”

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  2. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  3. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  4. Hurricane Harry is bearing down on King Charles III
  5. House approves pistol brace legislation that was at the center of conservative ...
  6. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
  7. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  8. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why
  9. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  10. Moose out the way: Taxidermied giant draws stares in Capitol complex
  11. Trump indictment puts GOP supporters in awkward spot
  12. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  13. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  14. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  15. House blocks resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  16. John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’
  17. Chris Cuomo, Byron Donalds clash over Trump indictment
  18. Strawberry products sold in 32 states recalled over Hepatitis A risks
Load more

Video

See all Video