trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Grizzlies stay mum on return of Morant beyond next game

by SCHUYLER DIXON, Associated Press - 03/14/23 12:08 AM ET
by SCHUYLER DIXON, Associated Press - 03/14/23 12:08 AM ET

DALLAS (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies aren’t saying when star point guard Ja Morant will return with one game remaining in a four-game sabbatical the team said he needed to deal with personal issues.

Morant was away from the team for a fifth consecutive game on Monday night, a 104-88 victory over Dallas that gave the Grizzlies a sweep of a home-and-home set with the Mavericks.

Citing unidentified sources, ESPN reported during the game that Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida. Coach Taylor Jenkins declined to comment on that report.

“Outside of what I’ve said in the past, respectful to the nature of the situation and stuff, I think I said on the outset he was taking time and responsibility to get better himself so he could be better for our team,” Jenkins said. “I’m not going to really comment further until there’s more updates necessary.”

Morant is away from the team after posting a video recently in which the 23-year-old two-time All-Star appeared to be displaying a gun at a Denver-area strip club.

The sixth game of Morant’s absence will be Wednesday night at Miami, but Jenkins said the club isn’t ready to indicate what will happen after that.

“There are a lot of internal dialogues going on,” Jenkins said before the game. “There are still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with. Ja’s fully engaged in this process and whatever comes next after these two games.”

The Grizzlies are in a tight race for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with Sacramento, with those teams about three games clear of a tightly packed group trying to stay in the top six and avoid the West play-in tournament.

“We’re focused on winning basketball games,” said guard Desmond Bane, who led the Grizzlies with 23 points in Monday’s victory over Dallas. “Obviously, Ja’s getting help. Whenever he’s ready to return to the team, we’re going to welcome him with open arms.”

Memphis won its third consecutive game without Morant after losing the first two he missed. The Grizzlies were 20-5 without him last year, when they finished second in the West.

“I think it’s a lot of factors,” Jenkins said of the success without Morant last season. “It’s not about doing more. It’s just about, in your opportunity, play better, just seek the opportunities.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  2. Biden says Carter asked him to do his eulogy
  3. Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
  4. Trump suggests Pence to blame for Jan. 6 violence after former VP’s criticism
  5. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  6. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  7. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Pence’s paternity leave joke: ‘Where would ...
  8. Police launch manhunt for ex-Hogan chief of staff after failure to appear in ...
  9. Five big questions hanging over Trump’s campaign
  10. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  11. Large group attempted mass entry at El Paso border crossing: CBP
  12. Jean-Pierre calls for Pence to apologize for Buttigieg, postpartum depression ...
  13. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — Regulators, no lawmakers, likely to act after ...
  15. Here’s who is paying to restore Silicon Valley, Signature Bank deposits
  16. If Biden doesn’t run, would Bernie be the best alternative?
  17. Five things to know about Signature Bank
  18. Trump attorney says ‘he won’t be participating’ in Manhattan DA’s probe
Load more

Video

See all Video