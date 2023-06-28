trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals

by AP - 06/28/23 10:25 AM ET
by AP - 06/28/23 10:25 AM ET
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, argues a call with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, argues a call with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona remained hospitalized overnight for observation after feeling ill before Tuesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

The 64-year-old Francona was taken to The University of Kansas Health Systems to be evaluated “out of an abundance of caution” given his medical history, the team said. Francona missed much of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to a variety of physical issues.

Without Francona, the Guardians rallied to beat the Royals 2-1. Afterward, a team spokesman said Francona is being kept for evaluation. The team will not provide any further updates until Wednesday.

Francona handled all his usual pregame media duties and was on the field for batting practice before needing medical attention. He was seen by personnel at Kauffman Stadium before being transported to the hospital.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who has filled in for Francona in the past, managed the Guardians in the opener of the three-game series. Hale managed Cleveland for the final 63 games in 2021.

Hale said Francona called him into his office about 15 minutes before the game and told him he wasn’t feeling well.

The all-time winningest manager in Cleveland history, Francona is in his 11th season with the Guardians. He won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

Francona has an open-ended contract with the Guardians, who have committed to him as their manager as long as he’s able and willing to keep the job. Cleveland has made the playoffs six times in his tenure, making it to the World Series in 2016.

Francona had several procedures for stomach issues in 2020 before he stepped aside after just 14 games into a season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. First-base coach Sandy Alomar took over and guided the Guardians to a postseason berth.

Francona underwent surgery after getting a staph infection in his toe in 2021 and was forced to leave the team.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  2. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  3. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  4. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  5. Will the Supreme Court strike down debt forgiveness?
  6. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  7. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  8. Jesse Watters: five things to know about the rising Fox News star 
  9. Say goodbye to AM radio: Why carmakers are removing it from new models
  10. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  11. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  12. Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower defends claims that counter DOJ statements
  13. DeSantis vetoes GOP-backed criminal justice reform bill
  14. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  15. RFK Jr.: ‘I’m proud that President Trump likes me’
  16. China tells US to lift sanctions to reopen high-level military talks
  17. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
  18. Budowsky: Why Bidenomics can defeat Trumpism over and over again
Load more

Video

See all Video