trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Gymnastics leader visits Ukraine as Olympic standoff deepens

by AP - 04/02/23 10:53 AM ET
by AP - 04/02/23 10:53 AM ET

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president of the International Gymnastics Federation has visited Ukraine for talks with senior political figures amid a standoff over Russian athletes’ eligibility for Olympic qualifying events.

FIG president Morinari Watanabe met with the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, and sports minister Vadym Guttsait, according to an account of the meeting published on the presidential website late Saturday. The statement said Watanabe was urged not to support Russian participation at the Paris Olympics next year.

The visit came four days after the International Olympic Committee recommended that international sports governing bodies like the FIG readmit athletes from Russia and Belarus as neutrals without national symbols as qualifying for the Paris Olympics ramps up. They would remain excluded from team sports and athletes who are members of the Russian military would be barred, under IOC recommendations. The IOC says it hasn’t made a final decision about the Olympics.

The Ukrainian government wanted a full exclusion and has sought to block its own athletes from competing in events that decide to admit Russians or Belarusians, sparking criticism from the IOC.

“If implemented, such a decision would only hurt the Ukrainian athlete community, and in no way impact the war that the world wants to stop, and that the IOC has so vehemently condemned,” the IOC said Saturday. “The IOC has always maintained that it is not up to governments to decide which athletes can participate in which international competitions.”

Ukraine is lobbying international sports federations such as Watanabe’s FIG, which have the final say on whether to implement the IOC’s recommendations for their own events. The FIG has excluded Russian and Belarusian gymnasts from competitions since March 2022 and extended that measure “until further notice” last month.

Watanabe is an IOC member but doesn’t sit on the executive board which agreed the policy on Russia and Belarus. The FIG did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Watanabe’s visit to Ukraine.

___

More AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  2. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  3. Manchin on House Republicans’ efforts to investigate Manhattan DA: ‘Can’t ...
  4. Barr: Trump should not testify in hush money case because ‘he lacks all self ...
  5. The Memo: Trump’s political woes with women deepen as Stormy Daniels reclaims ...
  6. DeSantis faces political peril with Trump indictment
  7. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  8. Fetterman outlines ‘downward spiral’ that led to depression diagnosis
  9. Former Manhattan DA: Trump should ‘be mindful’ not to commit ‘some other ...
  10. Native Americans used horses far earlier than historians had believed
  11. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces White House bid
  12. Federal judge blocks Tennessee law restricting drag shows
  13. Here are 20 cities where houses are cheaper than condos
  14. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Trump indictment
  15. Trump lawyer hopes surrender in Manhattan will be ‘painless and classy’
  16. Marjorie Taylor Greene to join NY GOP club for ‘peaceful protest’ in ...
  17. Trump to speak at Mar-a-Lago following expected Manhattan court appearance
  18. Trump’s legal ‘Super Tuesday’ will start one of the most bizarre ...
Load more

Video

See all Video