Heat’s Butler out for Game 2 against Knicks; Randle back

by AP - 05/02/23 7:14 PM ET
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) lies on the court after an apparent injury during the second half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series against the New York Knicks, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Butler was sidelined for the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night because of a sprained right ankle.

Julius Randle was back for the Knicks after missing Game 1 of the series with a sprained left ankle.

Butler was hurt after being fouled with 5:05 to play Sunday in the Heat’s 108-101 victory. He was able to stay in the game, finishing with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Butler is the leading scorer in the playoffs thus far, averaging 35.5 points per game.

Randle sat out Sunday after spraining his left ankle again in New York’s clinching victory over Cleveland in the first round. He had missed the final five games of the regular season after originally spraining the ankle.

Jalen Brunson was also playing for the Knicks after he was added to the injury report Monday with right ankle soreness. Coach Tom Thibodeau said there wasn’t any specific play where the point guard was hurt.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

