trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in $218 million deal

by AP - 06/26/23 6:35 AM ET
by AP - 06/26/23 6:35 AM ET
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, of France, comes onto the track during the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race Sunday, July 18, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, of France, comes onto the track during the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race Sunday, July 18, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France (AP) — After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One.

F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro ($218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.

French automotive company Renault Group — Alpine’s parent company — said Monday that the group has acquired a 24% stake in the team. It includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, which is led by Reynolds.

“The transaction values Alpine Racing Ltd. around $900 million following this investment,” the team said in a statement. “It will accelerate Alpine’s growth plans and sporting ambitions in F1.”

Other investors include actor Michael B. Jordan.

Reynolds and McElhenney completed a $2.5 million takeover of Welsh soccer team Wrexham in November 2020. The club was thrust into the global spotlight because of its A-list owners and secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer this season.

With drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, Alpine stands fifth in the constructors’ championship. The team was fourth in the constructors’ standings last year and has been struggling in its goal to close the gap on Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes this season.

Renault said the investors have an expertise in the sports industry, having previously worked with the Dallas Cowboys, Fenway Sports Group, the NFL, French soccer club Toulouse and Wrexham.

Renault said Alpine Racing SAS, the entity manufacturing F1 engines in France, is not part of the transaction and will remain entirely owned by Renault Group.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump takes aim at EV industry during speech to Michigan Republicans
  2. GOP senators want Roberts to take action on Supreme Court
  3. Supreme Court set for furious round of decisions in final days of June
  4. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  5. Greene says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Boebert ‘leaked’ House floor spat to ...
  6. Donald Trump has a 2024 math problem
  7. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  8. YouTube star says he declined Titan submersible invitation
  9. Nine cities where buying a home is still cheaper than renting
  10. Bush-appointed judge slams GOP’s ‘spineless support’ of Trump
  11. House Republican says Trump should not have kept classified documents
  12. Trump’s vulnerability on crime may have been exposed in Fox interview
  13. Trump claims US does not have ‘real elections,’ calls for paper ballots
  14. Pro-DeSantis PAC hits Trump over commuting Detroit mayor’s prison sentence
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — Russia in turmoil; Biden hits fundraising ...
  16. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  17. With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war ...
  18. Statue of Revolutionary War general comes down in Albany because he enslaved ...
Load more

Video

See all Video