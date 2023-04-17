trending:

Hug, Scaroni take Boston Marathon wheelchair titles

by KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press - 04/17/23 11:19 AM ET
Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, breaks the tape to win the men's wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, breaks the tape to win the men’s wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — A familiar name returned to the top of the podium and another one got there for the first time in the wheelchair division at the 127th Boston Marathon.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland captured his sixth men’s wheelchair Boston Marathon title, claiming the victory Monday in a course record of 1 hour, 17 minutes, 6 seconds in the first race of the day. It bests his previous course mark of 1:18:04 set in 2017. American Daniel Romanchuk was second in 1:27.45, followed by Jetze Plat of the Netherlands in 1:28.35.

In the women’s race, American Susannah Scaroni won her first Boston title, crossing the line in 1:41.45. Her victory followed runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2022. She was followed by Madison de Rozario of Australia in 1:46.55 and Wakako Tsuchida of Japan in 1:47.04.

Hug’s win was the second-largest in the Boston wheelchair race’s history. He received $25,000 for the victory and a $50,000 bonus for setting the new course mark.

The 37-year-old Hug surged to the front of the field on a foggy and drizzly morning, leading the majority of the 26.2-mile course a year after withdrawing before the race for medical reasons. Hug also broke the course record in Saturday’s 5K race as well.

Scaroni built a 20-second lead early before having to stop briefly to adjust a loose right wheel about 10 miles in. She dealt with the issue and returned to the race.

