trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Iowa’s Clark: Don’t criticize LSU’s Reese for gesture

by AP - 04/04/23 5:15 PM ET
by AP - 04/04/23 5:15 PM ET
LSU’s Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women’s Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

NEW YORK (AP) — Iowa standout Caitlin Clark said there’s no reason for LSU’s Angel Reese to be criticized on social media for waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Clark during the women’s NCAA championship game.

Clark, The Associated Press Player of the Year, made a similar gesture to no one in particular during Iowa’s victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight.

“I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all. No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I’m just one that competes — and she competed,” Clark said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines, ” adding: “I think everybody knew there was going to be a little bit of trash talk in the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel.”

Reese, who was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, waved her hand in front of her face as if to say “you can’t see me” while staring down Clark in the final moments of LSU’s 102-85 win on Sunday, then pointed toward a finger as if to indicate a ring was coming.

Social media was divided on Reese’s gesture, with some saying it was just part of the game and others saying Reese lacked grace in victory. Reese, who also made what appeared to be a “you’re too small” gesture several times after scoring in a 79-72 semifinals victory over Virginia Tech, was unapologetic Sunday night.

“All year, I was critiqued about who I was,” said Reese, who is Black; Clark is white. “I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. But when other people do it, y’all say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you.”

Clark was asked on ESPN whether there was a difference in how people think women’s players should act compared with men’s.

“I think men have always had trash talk … and I think more and more people, as they turn on the game, they’re appreciating it for what it is,” Clark said. “I’m just lucky enough that I get to play this game and have emotion and wear it on my sleeves — and so does everybody else. So, that should never be torn down, that should never be criticized because I believe that’s what makes this game so fun.”

Clark was the first to post consecutive 40-point games in an NCAA Tournament. She also said on ESPN that LSU deserves the title — “they played so well” — and that she’s a “big fan” of Reese.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  2. Liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race
  3. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  4. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  5. Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor’s race
  6. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  7. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  8. 5 quick takeaways from Trump’s arraignment
  9. Trump’s criminal court proceedings must be televised
  10. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  11. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  12. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  13. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  14. Judy Blume tears into Florida, DeSantis: ‘Teachers are under fire, librarians ...
  15. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  16. Regulators crack down on Medicare Advantage charges
  17. Don’t use the front passenger seat in these 140K recalled ...
  18. Trump slams Fox for putting on Bill Barr 
Load more

Video

See all Video