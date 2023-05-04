trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Justin Verlander gives up 2 HRs in Tigers’ 2-0 win over Mets

by LARRY LAGE, Associated Press - 05/04/23 3:33 PM ET
by LARRY LAGE, Associated Press - 05/04/23 3:33 PM ET
New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Verlander gave up back-to-back home runs in his New York Mets debut and Eduardo Rodriguez threw eight scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers completed a three-game sweep with a 2-0 win Thursday.

Riley Greene and Javier Baez hit solo homers off Verlander in the first inning and that was enough offense for Detroit.

Rodriguez (3-2) gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out nine. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Verlander (0-1) settled in after his rough start, showing signs of the form that led to him winning the Cy Young award last year for the third time and helping the Houston Astros win the World Series for a second time.

The 40-year-old right-hander gave up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in his 79-pitch outing. He started the season on the injured list with a muscle strain in his upper back.

Jeff Brigham, Dominic Leone and Drew Smith combined to throw three innings of scoreless relief, but the slumping Mets could not take advantage of their good pitching.

New York has lost nine of its last 11 games.

Detroit has won three straight and is three games above .500 since starting the season 2-9.

UP NEXT

The Tigers start a six-game road trip Friday night at St. Louis where Detroit LHP Matthew Boyd (1-2) and Cardinals LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-4) are the probable pitchers.

The Mets return home to face Colorado on Friday night when New York will hope RHP Kodai Senga (3-1) can snap its slump against Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-0).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  2. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  3. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  4. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  5. See a string of lights in the sky? What it is, and when you could see them again
  6. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  7. Republican lawmakers to introduce national ‘stand your ground’ bill
  8. Supreme Court questions jurisdiction in sweeping election law clash
  9. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  10. Trump says he will ‘probably attend’ E. Jean Carroll trial to ‘confront ...
  11. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  12. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  13. With border crisis looming, senators unveil temporary patch to cover expiring ...
  14. Clips from Trump’s deposition shown at E. Jean Carroll trial
  15. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  16. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  17. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  18. GOP senators question drag queens in Navy outreach effort
Load more

Video

See all Video