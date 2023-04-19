trending:

KC Current fires Matt Potter hours before game in Houston

by AP - 04/19/23 3:32 PM ET
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Current fired coach Matt Potter just hours before its game in Houston on Wednesday for what the NWSL club called “issues around his leadership and employment responsibilities.”

The club did not elaborate, and appointed Caroline Sjöblom the interim coach.

“We watch the play on the pitch, we keep a pulse on the locker room, and we are constantly evaluating ways to improve our club,” Current general manager Camille Ashton said in a statement. “Through our ongoing process of continuous improvement, we believe now is the right time for this change.”

Potter was in his second season. He replaced Huw Williams, who along with the Current were named in a joint report by the NWSL and its players’ union in December that alleged mistreatment by the coach during the 2021 season.

Potter led the Current to a 10-6-6 record and a fifth-place finish last season, but the club advanced to the NWSL championship game before losing to the Portland Thorns. Potter was a finalist for the league’s coach of the year award.

The Current, expected to move into a new riverfront stadium near downtown Kansas City next season, are 0-3 to start the season. Their game in Houston is their opener of the Challenge Cup.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

