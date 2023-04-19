trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Kings fans told to keep cowbells home for Game 3 at Warriors

by AP - 04/19/23 10:48 PM ET
by AP - 04/19/23 10:48 PM ET
Sacramento Kings fans celebrate the team's first appearance in the playoffs since 2006 outside of Golden 1 Center before Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
Sacramento Kings fans celebrate the team’s first appearance in the playoffs since 2006 outside of Golden 1 Center before Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sacramento Kings fans making the drive to San Francisco for Game 3 of their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors should keep their cowbells at home.

The Kings warned their fans that cowbells aren’t permitted in the Warriors home arena Chase Center and fans trying to bring them in will be forced to leave them at the outdoor bag check location.

Cowbells have been prevalent at Kings games ever since former Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson called Sacramento a “cow town” two decades ago, leading to fans bringing the noisemakers to games during showdowns with the Lakers.

The Kings are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2006. There were some cowbells at their home games at the Golden 1 Center for Games 1 and 2, though not nearly as many as during the heyday of the 2002 Western Conference Finals against the Lakers.

Kings fans going to a watch party at the arena in Sacramento will be able to bring cowbells.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  3. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  4. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  5. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  6. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease
  7. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  8. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  9. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  10. House GOP leaders distance from national abortion ban
  11. Marshall introduces vote of no confidence resolution for Mayorkas
  12. Leading anti-abortion group calls Trump’s position unacceptable
  13. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  14. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  15. Cheat sheet: What’s in Republicans’ sweeping 320-page debt limit proposal
  16. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  17. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  18. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
Load more

Video

See all Video