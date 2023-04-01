trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Koepka takes 3-shot lead in LIV Golf event ahead of Masters

by AP - 04/01/23 8:14 PM ET
by AP - 04/01/23 8:14 PM ET

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brooks Koepka became known for showing up big in the majors. He started to hit his stride Saturday with a 6-under 65 for a three-shot lead in LIV Golf-Orlando on the weekend before Koepka heads for the Masters.

Koepka played bogey-free at Orange County National. Sebastian Munoz of Colombia, who followed his 62 with an even-par 71, was second.

Mito Pereira (66), Laurie Canter (66) and Patrick Reed (67) were four shots back.

Koepka will try to become the first multiple winner since the Saudi-funded LIV Golf began last June. He won a year ago in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in a playoff over Peter Uihlein. Before that, Koepka’s last win was in February 2021 in the Phoenix Open as he battled a various assortment of injuries.

“Just got rid of the mental mistakes,” Koepka said.

He considered his previous two LIV Golf tournaments this year in Mexico and Tucson — what he called “dumb mistakes” at Mayakoba and “then go to Tucson and I played the tough holes really well and played the easy ones probably the worst in the field.”

Koepka won four majors in a span of three years — two U.S. Opens and two PGA Championships. The Masters starts next week at Augusta National.

“Every time I try to play the week before a major, it’s always just to make sure my game is in good shape,” he said. “Just kind of go down the checklist of trying to make better decisions than normal. Just trying to play disciplined golf because when I go to a major, I’m so disciplined, and I think sometimes I can get a little bit carefree in regular events, firing at flags, missing on the wrong side. And I don’t do that in majors.”

Dustin Johnson (70) and British Open champion Cameron Smith (68) were seven shots behind. LIV Golf has 18 players who will be at the Masters next week.

In the team competition, Smash has a two-shot lead over Torque.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  2. GOP fury grows over Trump indictment
  3. Native Americans used horses far earlier than historians had believed
  4. Federal judge blocks Tennessee law restricting drag shows
  5. Jeb Bush questions Trump indictment, says jury should be ‘the voters’
  6. These prominent figures have remained silent on Trump indictment
  7. Trump’s legal ‘Super Tuesday’ will start one of the most bizarre ...
  8. Americans disagree on policy priorities, Biden approval rating drops: poll
  9. Trump’s ‘zombie’ case lurches ahead of the pack 
  10. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  11. 9th Navy sailor assigned to coastal Virginia dies by suicide in little over a ...
  12. Biden administration approves California’s electric truck mandate
  13. Five things to know about the Texas ObamaCare ruling
  14. Trump’s historic indictment: Five takeaways
  15. Harris visits site of grandfather’s home in Zambia
  16. Elliot Page, Margaret Cho, John Leguizamo among celebs offering ‘message of ...
  17. Stormy Daniels: Trump indictment ‘poetic’ but ‘bittersweet’
  18. Dems react to Trump indictment with glee — and anxiety
Load more

Video

See all Video