Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla

by AP - 05/02/23 12:19 PM ET
FILE - Australia's Nick Kyrgios plays a forehand return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during an exhibition match on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 13, 2023. Kyrgios has helped police Tuesday, May 1, 2023, catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia's capital city. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
FILE – Australia’s Nick Kyrgios plays a forehand return to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during an exhibition match on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 13, 2023. Kyrgios has helped police Tuesday, May 1, 2023, catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia’s capital city. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped police catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia’s capital city, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Tuesday.

The ABC said court documents showed the 2022 Wimbledon finalist used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it on Monday morning in Canberra.

The ABC said documents from court proceedings Tuesday allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, demanded the keys for the car and asked her how to drive it. When he got into the car, she fled and screamed for help. Kyrgios, who was nearby, telephoned a police emergency number and helped them track the vehicle.

The police pursuit ended when the car entered a school zone but a man was arrested soon after with help from a police tactical response team.

A 32-year-old man was denied bail Tuesday after appearing in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court on five charges relating to the incident, including aggravated robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, furious driving, and failing to stop for police.

Kyrgios reached the final at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open quarterfinals last year but hasn’t played a competitive match at the elite level since withdrawing from a tournament in Japan last October because of a left knee injury.

The 28-year-old Australian has a career-high ranking of No. 13.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

