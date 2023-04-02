trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

LSU’s 59 1st-half points set NCAA women’s title game record

by AP - 04/02/23 4:59 PM ET
by AP - 04/02/23 4:59 PM ET
LSU’s Jasmine Carson reacts to her three pointer during the first half of the NCAA Women’s Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DALLAS (AP) — Jasmine Carson banked in a 3-pointer to end the highest-scoring half ever in a women’s NCAA Tournament championship game, as LSU built a 59-42 lead over Iowa on Sunday.

LSU’s 59 points surpassed the 55 that Tennessee scored in the first half against Louisiana Tech in the 1998 title game. Tennessee won that game 93-75.

Carson, a graduate transfer from West Virginia, came off the Tigers’ bench to make all seven of her shots from the field. The one to end the half was her fifth from beyond the arc.

“I’ve been working for this my whole life. It feels great to finally display it on this stage,” Carson said on the ABC/ESPN broadcast coming off the court. “It’s preparation. Before the game shooting, scout, film. It’s all preparation.”

The Tigers made 13 field goals in the second quarter, six of those being 3s. They were shooting 58.3% (21 of 36) overall, and 9 of 12 on 3s.

LSU did that while All-American Angel Reese played only nine minutes in the first half because of foul trouble. Reese had seven points.

Caitlin Clark, the AP national player of the year, had 16 points in 16 minutes for Iowa before picking up her third foul with 3:25 left in the first half.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  2. GOP divided over how to handle Trump indictment
  3. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  4. Greene defends calling Democrats ‘pedophiles,’ eliciting eye-roll from 60 ...
  5. Republicans grapple with their weakness among Generation Z voters
  6. Trump departs Florida home to make court appearance in NYC
  7. DOJ has more evidence of possible Trump obstruction in classified documents ...
  8. Haberman: Trump ‘extremely angry,’ family ‘rattled’ following indictment
  9. NYC mayor warns Greene over Trump: ‘Be on your best behavior’
  10. Chinese balloon gathered sensitive intelligence despite Biden administration ...
  11. Chris Christie knocks DeSantis over potential Trump extradition: ‘Who the ...
  12. Biden’s nominee for Labor secretary on shaky ground in Senate
  13. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  14. McDonald's to close offices ahead of layoff notices: report
  15. Trump lawyer refutes his claim that judge on New York case is biased
  16. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  17. Biden expected to skip Charles III coronation
  18. Greene’s advice to DeSantis: Speak to all media
Load more

Video

See all Video