trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Mariners RHP McGee has no-hitter through 6 in 1st MLB start

by AP - 04/29/23 4:46 PM ET
by AP - 04/29/23 4:46 PM ET
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Easton McGee (59) throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Easton McGee (59) throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — In his first major league start, Seattle Mariners pitcher Easton McGee has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

McGee retired his first 12 batters before walking Matt Chapman to begin the fifth. The 6-foot-6 right-hander then set down the next six Blue Jays hitters.

It was the second big league outing for McGee, who made one relief appearance for Tampa Bay late last season. He was called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day to start in place of struggling Chris Flexen, who was moved to the bullpen.

There have been six no-hitters in Mariners history and the most recent one came in Toronto, when Canadian-born left-hander James Paxton threw one on May 8, 2018.

The game is scoreless.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
  2. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  3. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  4. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  5. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  6. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  7. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  8. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  9. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  10. McDaniel says party autopsy for 2022 shows independents didn’t break for GOP
  11. Ramaswamy says he won’t let Trump dodge debates
  12. Top GOP negotiator: US won’t default if Biden, Senate ‘recognize the ...
  13. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  14. Harris preps for her biggest task yet: Biden 2024 
  15. Mace criticizes DeSantis for signing six-week abortion ban in ‘dead of ...
  16. Scalise: Americans expect Biden to ‘sit in a room with Speaker McCarthy and ...
  17. Ernst slams Biden administration plan to electrify military fleet: ‘You ...
  18. Trump claims he’s under ‘total assault’ because of his lead in the polls
Load more

Video

See all Video