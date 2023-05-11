trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Marlins prospect Eury Pérez to debut Friday as club’s youngest pitcher ever

by ALANIS THAMES, Associated Press - 05/11/23 5:58 PM ET
by ALANIS THAMES, Associated Press - 05/11/23 5:58 PM ET
FILE -Miami Marlins relief pitcher Eury Perez throws during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Miami's top prospect Eury Pérez will make his Major League debut Friday, May 12, 2023 when the Marlins host Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
FILE -Miami Marlins relief pitcher Eury Perez throws during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Miami’s top prospect Eury Pérez will make his Major League debut Friday, May 12, 2023 when the Marlins host Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MIAMI (AP) — At 6-foot-8, Miami Marlins prospect Eury Pérez towers above most pitchers.

The right-hander’s combination of size, control and maturity has made him one of the most intriguing prospects in baseball — a prodigy so young he was an infant when the Marlins last won the World Series in 2003, and so good he’s leapt from Double-A to the majors in three years.

Pérez will make his major league debut Friday when the Miami hosts Cincinnati. At 20 years, 27 days, he’ll become the youngest pitcher in the club’s history and the only MLB player born after 2002.

“When you’re looking at him, he’s throwing all his pitches for strikes. He’s commanding his pitches,” Marlins general manager Kim Ng said, “and so those are the things that you really make sure he can do before he gets here, and he’s shown that.”

Injuries to left-hander Trevor Rogers and right-hander Johnny Cueto made room for Pérez, who is rated by MLB pipeline as the No. 10 overall prospect and third-best right-hander. He was called up from Double-A Pensacola on Wednesday.

“He gave us great confidence in his ability to come up here and do well,” Ng said. “In terms of the rotation, we’re at a spot where Trevor and Johnny are going to be out for a bit and thought it made sense.”

Pérez was 4 inches shorter — 6-4 and 175 pounds — when the Marlins signed him for $200,000 out of the Dominican Republic four years ago. By the time Pérez made his pandemic-delayed pro debut in 2021, he’d grown to his current height and put on 45 pounds.

Pérez is 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 31 innings for Pensacola. His fastball sits between 94-97 mph and has topped out at 100. It reached 99 mph in last summer’s Futures game.

Pérez — born on April 15, 2003 — will be Miami’s youngest pitcher since the late José Fernández, who made his 2013 debut at 20 years, 250 days.

“I think we have to temper the expectations a little bit,” manager Skip Schumaker said after Miami’s 5-4 win over Arizona. “He’s 20 years old. He’s supposed to be a junior in college, and he’s going to be facing the Reds. So I think we have to just slow down in expectations a little bit. But he’s earned it. It’s not just because we needed somebody. He’s earned this position.”

Schumacher said Pérez, who has worked at most six innings in a game, will have his pitches and innings limited.

“We’ll monitor it,” Schumaker said. “We’re going to protect him. There’s no doubt about it, but we’re going try to win games too.”

Miami is second in the NL East at 19-19, including a 12-0 record in one-run games, the best start to a season in major league history in that category.

GETTING THE NEWS

Sitting in the office of Pensacola manager Kevin Randel, Pérez was notified of his promotion via a video from Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

“My brother, do you think you’re ready to pitch in the majors?” Alcantara told Pérez in Spanish. “I’m happy for you, an opportunity well deserved. I’ll see you soon.”

BIG NIGHT IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Pérez will make his debut on the same night the Miami Heat host the New York Knicks with the chance to close out their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Heat lead 3-2. The Florida Panthers will also play in a potential clincher, up 3-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  2. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  3. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  4. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  5. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  6. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  7. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  8. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  9. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  10. George Santos owns up to theft charges in Brazil, signs deal to avoid ...
  11. Federal judge blocks Biden move to release migrants on ‘parole’ just ahead ...
  12. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  13. Kaitlan Collins calls Trump town hall a ‘major inflection point’ ahead of ...
  14. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  15. Soldiers will not prevent a border crisis
  16. Army training base Fort Benning renamed Fort Moore
  17. GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’
  18. ‘Significant risk’ US defaults on debt in ‘first two weeks’ of June: CBO
Load more

Video

See all Video